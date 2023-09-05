There will always be debate about Black Stars squad – Chris Hughton

Black Stars Head Coach, Chris Hughton

Ghana head coach, Chris Hughton has indicated that he is aware the public will usually have an opinion on the Black Stars squad when it is announced.

Following the announcement of the 25-man squad to play for the national team in the game against the Central African Republic, the public has shared varied opinions on the invited players.



Particularly, the inclusion of captain Andre Ayew who is clubless at the moment has raised eyebrows.



Speaking to Asaase Radio in an interview, Coach Chris Hughton has justified the Andre Ayew call-up, insisting that he knows what the veteran brings to the team.



In his defense, the gaffer said he is aware that the public will always have an opinion on who should and who shouldn’t be in the Black Stars.



“What I have to do is to pick a squad that is made up of young exciting players and much more experienced players.

“There will always be, in the general public, a lot of debate about who should be in the squad and who shouldn’t,” Chris Hughton said.



The Ghana national team boss added, “We are knowledgeable about the amount games that he has played and we also know what he means to the squad. He is our captain; I know what he gives the squad.”



Ghana takes on the Central African Republic in the final Group E encounter of the 2023 AFCON qualifiers on Thursday, September 7, at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium.



The game kicks off at 16:00gmt.