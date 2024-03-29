There will be a public hearing on the performance of Black Stars at 2023 AFCON – Kobena Woyome

Minority spokesperson on the Youth and Sports Committee of Parliament, Kobena Woyome

The minority’s spokesperson on the Youth and Sports Committee of Parliament, Kobena Woyome, has revealed that there is going to be a public hearing on the performance of the Black Stars at the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations.

The Black Stars disappointing display in Ivory Coast led to a second successive group stage exit from the AFCON.



The team squandered a two-goal lead in stoppage time against Mozambique in their final group game, leading to their elimination from the competition.



This shocking turn of events occurred after Ghana's poor performance, which included two draws and one loss, culminating in an earlier-than-expected return home from the tournament.

Woyome, who has been very vocal about the team’s performance, claimed there will be a public hearing on the team’s performance soon.



“I can confirm to you that there is going to be a public hearing regarding the Black Stars' performance at AFCON 2023,” he told Akoma FM.