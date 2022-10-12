There will be no golf without professionals so respect us - Akwasi Prempeh fumes

Ghana Golf Association

Source: Nana Prempeh, Contributor

Professional Golfers Association of Ghana PGA's tournament Director Akwasi Prempeh has expressed worry over how professional golfers are being treated in the country by the Mike Aggrey-led Ghana Golf Association (GGA).

According to him, little has been done for tournaments that are organised by GGA in recent years to recognize PGA members' participation so they were looking forward to this year's edition but information trickling in suggests a possible postponement of the October 12th tee-off.



Professional Golfers are expecting to play in the 2022 Ghana Open Championship on Wednesday 12th October and were ready to travel yesterday but the tournament is been rescheduled to November 2, according to the organizers (GGA).



‘We PGA of Ghana members always go to other countries to play their Opens but find it difficult to play our own here yet to talk about other pro golfers from around the globe. The leaders of both Ghana and Nigeria Golf Associations must up their games.



Golf is for the professionals it’s very sad situation we find ourselves in because professional golf is the pillar so if there’s a Golf tournament and professionals are not part it would not help to protect the golfers. Golf is for professionals, not amateurs so if there is a tournament professionals deserves to be given that attention because companies will sponsor professionals, not amateurs because that’s the work they do for a leaving.



‘Professionals deserve tournaments to help them grow their game and career. What’s going on is very sad and much must be looked into it because it is really difficult for me to understand why our leaders are not really helping pro golfers we must all talk against it .’



However, he pointed out the need for PGA to have a successful Ghana Open Championship which could go a long way to be part of the President’s legacies.

‘The President is not the only person who takes decisions GGA has board members so if President Mike Aggrey comes out with something and the board are not in support it will be difficult for it to be implemented but he is the leader and must show that leadership.



So I do not know if the board do not support his ideas or decisions. I’m not getting it so well.



I think after this Ghana Open it will be his last as GGA president so it must have a good tournament to have that prestige we are all expecting.



‘So whatever the GAA president will do to make sure the Ghana Open becomes a successful one to put a smile on the faces of the Professionals the president must do it so that it will be a good legacy post his administration.’



Tema Open, Accra Open, Gold Fields PGA Championship and Mahogany Open are tournaments expected to come off before the year comes to an end for the members of PGA of Ghana.