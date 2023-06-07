There will be no mercy for relegation-threatened Hearts of Oak on Sunday - Berekum Chelsea

Hearts are 11th on the league table

Berekum Chelsea are preparing well for their clash against Hearts of Oak on Sunday, June 11, 2023.

The Blues will host the Phobians in Berekum in the final Ghana Premier League game of the 2022/23 season.



Ahead of the crucial encounter, Berekum Chelsea striker Emmanuel Sarpong has fired a warning to the opponent.



According to him, the team will not show mercy to Hearts of Oak just because the team could be relegated if the side is defeated.



“I do not know where these speculations are coming from. I do not know how we will give the game to Hearts just because they are facing relegation.

“We started the league together so if you failed to do things right, I don’t think any club will play a match of convenience to save you. It doesn’t happen in the Ghana premier league. As a player, I do not care whether it is a big club or not, we are only going to play to the instructions of the coach and if that gets us the result we want, so be it.



“As the playing body, we are fully focused on our training to ensure we win the game,” Emmanuel Sarpong said in an interview with Oyerepa Sports.



The match between Berekum Chelsea and Hearts of Oak is scheduled to be played on Sunday, June 11.