‘They are destroying the league’ - Gladson Awako slams referees

Great Olympics captain Gladson Awako

Great Olympics captain Gladson Awako has slammed Ghana Premier League referees, claiming the officials are destroying the competition.

Awako was left fuming after his side were beaten 1-0 by AshantiGold on Sunday. A result that saw them dropped from second to fourth on the league table.



The 30-year-old blamed poor officiating for the defeat in Obuasi.



“It is not like all the time we are talking bad about referees. But we need the officials to sit up because the referees are destroying the game”, Gladson Awako lamented after the team lost against AshGold on Sunday.



“If the game was live on TV everybody will see that the penalty decision against Olympics was bad. Is it fair for a referee to award a penalty when the player had been fouled outside the box”.

Currently, Olympics are five points adrift of leaders Kotoko. Awako is confident the club can finish on top at the end of the season, but on condition, there is fair officiating.



“There are still more games to be played because there are so many games to be played and the league is very competitive”



“Olympics have had unfair officiating this season and if things go on fairly we can win the title. Most of the games we have lost away was due to bad officiating”.