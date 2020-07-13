Sports News

They are just rumors - Yusif Basigi on lesbianism in women’s football

Revered Ghanaian football Coach, Yusif Basigi has flatly denied ever having to deal with the issue of lesbianism in women’s football.

Basigi who has spent almost all his career in the women’s game is currently the head coach of Ghana’s U-20 female national side, the Black Princesses.



He has in the past handled the U-17 side (Black Maidens) and as well the Senior Women’s side (The Black Queens).



Rumors and claims of female homosexuality in women’s football have long been circulating in the media and the public spaces with many having an ill-feeling towards female footballers as a result.



According to him, he has never encountered any issue of lesbianism; therefore it would be unfair and improper for anyone to assume such a practice exists in the local game.

“I have no evidence of lesbianism against any of the female teams I have coached, be it at the club side or the national team; I don’t want to accuse or condemn when I have no evidence before me, that would be unfair and improper”, Basigi posited while engaging in a chat with Sports Journalists, put together by the executives of Western Region Sports Broadcaster Association (WERSBA)."



“As far as I know, they remain rumors, but as a manager and a Muslim, I take my female footballers through a lot of counseling, including their sexual orientation so that they will appreciate the negative effects of lesbianism and other vices; also, as a management routine, I take the female footballers to watch their male counterparts train or play matches and vice versa, so that they can have time to interact, familiarize and appreciate natural relationships”, he revealed.



Yusif Basigi, 48, has remarkable achievements with female football in Ghana having won Gold for Black Queens at the 2015 All African Games Competition in Congo Brazzaville, and led the Black Princesses to participate in the FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup France 2018.

