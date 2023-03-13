0
They are like coaches - Thomas Partey details influence of his parents on his career

Arsenal Midfielder, Thomas Partey.png Arsenal star, Thomas Partey

Mon, 13 Mar 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghanaian International, Thomas Partey has explained that his parents play an influential role similar to a coach in his life and career.

Partey who has been in impressive form this season has contributed immensely to Arsenal’s success in the Premier League campaign so far.

According to Partey, the driving force behind his success is the support of his parents who act as coaches to him.

He explained that his parents have been crucial in reviewing matches with him and guiding him to be a better player on the pitch.

“Both of my parents are like a coach. They said if I have a chance to shoot, I have to shoot. They are like you have to chip this ball behind the goalkeeper. They are like a coach,” Partey told Super Sports.

The Arsenal player disclosed that he is in constant touch with his parents, thanks to of technology.

“They’ve learnt how to send me a lot of voice notes so I listen to them every time and I call them when I am free,” he said.

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
