They are not national team players – Charles Taylor on Kotoko goalkeepers

Asante Kotoko duo, Felix Annan and Kwame Baah

Former Accra Hearts of Oak and Asante Kotoko forward, Charles Taylor, has said that the Porcupine goalkeepers are not yet national team players and they must work hard to earn that status.

The signing of Razak Abalora this week has created a choked goalkeeping department in Asante Kotoko and some people are of the view that they are all national team goalkeepers, which Taylor disagrees.



The Porcupine Warriors now have four goalkeepers in the team; Felix Annan, Kwame Baah, Ibrahim Danlad and Razak Abalora. All are said to be potential number one choices for the team.



Annan has earned a couple call-ups to the Black Stars, Kwame Baah is the number one of the Black Meteors, Ibrahim Danlad is the U-20s goalkeeper and Razak Abalora kept the post for the Black Stars in Monday’s friendly against Qatar.



However, Charles Taylor believes that other goalkeepers like Richard Attah of Accra Heart of Oak and Eric Antwi of Medeama will compete with them for a place in the national team.



“All three goalkeepers are not Black Stars players. If you don’t perform well, they will not call you into the national team”, he told Vision FM.

“I believe the competition will be hard for them at Kotoko because there are a lot of good goalkeepers in the country like Richard Attah and Eric Ofori Antwi.”



“There are goalkeepers in other clubs who are performing, so it’s up to the Kotoko goalies to do extremely well to grab a call-up."



“Those three keepers at Kotoko now are not Black Stars goalkeepers because their position in the national team is not guaranteed. You see Felix today, tomorrow its Richard Attah."



“We just have to encourage these Kotoko goalkeepers to do well so they can get the Black Stars opportunity.”