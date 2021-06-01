They are ungrateful – Kingsley Sarfo on Malmo FF

Former Malmo FF midfielder Kingsley Sarfo

Former Malmo FF midfielder Kingsley Sarfo has revealed his disgust at the Swedish giants after the club failed to support him in a difficult period of his career.

The 26-year-old was sentenced to 32 months in prison and also ordered to pay 150,000 kronor ($17,260) in compensation to the girl after being found guilty of two cases of statutory rape of an under-aged Ghanaian girl.



The midfielder revealed he was left all alone by the club without any support.



“I was stunned with how the club treated me after I was accused of rape,” he told Kumasi-based Pure FM.

“Even Zlatan Ibrahimovic who has served the country has issues with them.



“A player of Malmo FF was in the same situation I was but the club stood by him and fought the case to the end but in my case, I was left alone.



“For me, I think they are ungrateful because I never deserve what I went through but the club was unconcerned and even terminated my contract but I thank God I am finally out.”