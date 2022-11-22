0
They can't do it without Sadio Mane - Social media users react to Senegal's World Cup defeat

Senegal Vs Netherlands 56789.png Senegal lost 2-0 to Netherlands

Tue, 22 Nov 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The absence of Sadio Mane was hugely felt as wasteful Terenga Lions of Senegal lost their opening Group A match of the 2022 FIFA World Cup to the Netherlands on Monday, November 21.

In a close and exciting game at the Al Thumana Stadium in Doha which seemed to ending in a draw, the three-time World Cup finalist managed to get two goals in the final 10 minutes to win the game.

Dutch player of Ghanaian descent, Cody Gakpo, scored the first goal when De Jong whipped in a peach of a ball into the box in the 84th minute with Edouard Mendy failing to deal with the cross.

Second-half substitute, Davy Klaassen scored the second goal in added time when he fired the rebound of Memphis Depay's shot inside the left post to complete their victory.

The win was enough to give the Netherlands the maximum three points in the match.

Many social media users bemoaned the absence of Sadio Mane in the game while many criticized Senegal for not having the mental to finish the battle without their talisman.

Goalkeeper Edouard Mendy was also heavily criticized for letting his country down in a game that he had little over nothing to do except the final minutes.

Here are some of the reactions

























