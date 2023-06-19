They did a very good job - Kurt Okraku praises MTN FA Cup committee

GFA President, Kurt Okraku

The President of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), Kurt Okraku has praised the MTN FA Cup committee for organising an exciting competition this season.

In an interview after the final game on Sunday, June 18, the Ghana FA boss said the committee of the domestic cup competition has done a very good job.



“It was a very good platform put together by the hardworking MTN FA Cup Committee led by Hon. Wilson Arthur.



“I think over the entire duration of the season, they have done a good job, putting in the right level of energies, ideas that resulted in what we have witnessed today,” Kurt Okraku said.

The final of the 2022/23 MTN FA Cup competition was played between Dreams Football Club and King Faisal on Sunday.



At the end of the exciting contest, Dreams FC beat the relegated side 2-0 to be crowned champions of the competition.



Dreams FC will now represent Ghana in the next edition of the CAF Confederation Cup.