They don't respect us, but we develop the talents - Legendary colts coach Sani Demdem

Legendary Ghanaian colts football coach Sani Demdem, is unhappy with the way colts coaches have been treated over the years by a section of the football community.

The Anokye Stars owner says the country’s recent failures in youth competitions are a result of the collapse of juvenile football or Colts league in the country.



Sani told Owusu Benjamin (Benji Deflowman) of Atinka FM in a documentary dubbed ‘SANI DEMEM; A Football Legend’ aimed at honouring him.



“We are not respected but we develop the talents. We make the shoe and the premier division coaches shine it. We pick those with no talent, train them to become world-class footballers” – He told Atinka TV



“We are no equal. Between the shoemaker and shoe-shine, who is better? The colts coaches have the ideas. Look at Ebony and Kamarat, they are all nurturing players. Which course did he do? So, we make the shoe and the divisional coaches shine them. So,” he added.

He has produced over 5000 players for Ghana, out of which over 2500 have played for the various national teams and many clubs- both local and foreign over a 63-year period.



Watch the full documentary below:



