‘They had to drink their own urine to survive’ – Inaki Williams on how parents reached Bilbao

Black Stars forward Inaki Williams has spoken about how his parents travelled from Ghana to Spain years ago.
In a wide-ranging interview with ESPN for a charity group, the Athletic Bilbao player said his parents left Accra to the Spanish city of Bilbao on foot.
“My mom and dad lived in Ghana. My mother was pregnant with me and my father told her “let’s get out of here.” And they set off through the desert
“They had to drink their own urine to survive. My father was barefoot and the soles of his feet were burned by the sand. They had to bury people who dies during the trip,” he added.
Iñaki Williams Arthuer is a professional footballer who plays as a forward for La Liga club Athletic Bilbao and the Ghana national team.
Developed at Athletic Bilbao's academy, he made over 375 first-team appearances for the club, including a La Liga record of 251 consecutive games.
???? @Williaaams45 took a ride through the beautiful Biscay countryside with @martinainstein
They spoke about a range of subjects including Iñaki's parents, racism in football and playing for @GhanaBlackstars@ESPNFC I #AthleticClub ???? pic.twitter.com/2sXz3sZmTb— Athletic Club (@Athletic_en) October 10, 2023
SARA
Click here to start the nomination process for the 2023 GhanaWeb Excellence Awards
Ghana’s leading digital news platform, GhanaWeb, in conjunction with the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, is embarking on an aggressive campaign which is geared towards ensuring that parliament passes comprehensive legislation to guide organ harvesting, organ donation, and organ transplantation in the country.
You can also watch the latest episode of Everyday People on GhanaWeb TV below:
- Black Stars set to begin camping for USA, Mexico matches
- With lots of hard work, it’s possible for Ghana to win the World - Gelson Fernandes
- Watch how Nicholas Opoku celebrated his Black Stars call-up for Mexico, USA games
- Baba Rahman, Dede Ayew and four other players dropped from Ghana squad to face US, Mexico
- Thomas Partey returns to Black Stars squad ahead of friendlies against Mexico and USA
- Read all related articles