0
Menu
Sports

They have never played football - Otto Addo slams his critics ahead of South Korea clash

Otto Addo 750x406 1 Black Stars head coach, Otto Addo

Sun, 27 Nov 2022 Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Ghana coach Otto Addo has responded to his critics by questioning their credentials ahead of the Black Stars match against South Korea in the 2022 World Cup.

Following the Black Stars' disappointing start to the tournament in Qatar, Otto Addo faced a barrage of criticism. The former Ghana international was chastised for his decision to replace the team's best players, Mohammed Kudus and Andre Ayew, just minutes after both had combined to draw the Black Stars level after Ronaldo's controversial goal.

The substitutions backfired, with Portugal regaining control and scoring two quick-fire goals to secure victory, dropping Ghana to the bottom of the group and putting them in a difficult situation, as they must avoid defeat against Korea to remain in the competition.

Speaking in a pre-match conference on Sunday, ahead of the game against South Korea, Otto Addo said, "When you do something and it works, you are a genius. I know that when we lose, I’ll be dead and this is always the same with the media.

With all due respect but some never played football, and some didn’t do the job. In the job as a coach, you have to be really into it to know and understand a lot of things."

The defeat against Portugal means if Black Stars lose to South Korea on Monday afternoon, their World Cup is over.

The match will kick off at 1pm local time.

Source: ghanasoccernet.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
World Cup 2022: Ex-England striker insists penalty against Ghana in Portugal game was a wrong call
I was not disrespectful towards Ronaldo with my goal celebration - Osman Bukari
Player Ratings: Andre, Kudus shine, Jordan disappoints as Black Stars fall to Portugal
The five reasons behind Ghana’s 3-2 defeat to Portugal at 2022 World Cup
Economic crisis not due to mismanagement – Ken Ofori-Atta
22 years in New York has been tough - Musician Getty of Getty & Friends fame
Jackie Appiah trends again with GH¢12,640 Casablanca shirt after plush mansion went viral
Andre Ayew- The Symbolism of the captain's white fugu hat
Cleaners in Doha are paid GH¢6,000 as monthly salary - Qatar-based Ghanaian
World Cup: No African team will qualify from group stage - Oxford Uni study
Related Articles: