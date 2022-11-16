'They know I will get money when he gets a big club' - Osei Palmer speaks on Joseph Paintsil drop

Joseph Paintsil

Owner and bank-roller of Ghana Division One League Zone Three side Tema Youth FC, Wilfred Kwaku Osei Palmer says GFA doesn’t want him to benefit from Joseph Paintsil's sale.

According to him, the Ghana Football Association knows when they take the player to the World Cup he will get a big club which will give him money as he’s responsible for the player’s development.



He says the player is in great form and the FA knows he will get a big club when he’s taken to the world cup, hence the decision to drop the player.



“I am not the agent of Joseph, but I own 10% in every sale or contract of the player. What’s happening in politics because Kurt Knows he(Joe) is on top form so e world cup will attract big teams to him so I will get money n contest with him for the GFA presidency.”



The in-form attacker has scored six goals and provided six assists in the 2022-23 Belgium Jupiler Pro League for KRC Genk who is top of the league table after 17 games with 46 points

Ghana will start their 2022 FIFA World Cup campaign with a game against European giant Portugal on November 24 at Stadium 974 in Doha.



Four days later, the Black Stars return to action with a clash against the Asian powerhouse South Korea at the Education City Stadium in Al Rayyan.



The Black Stars who ré making their fourth FIFA appearance will end their group stage campaign with a clash against Uruguay at Al Janoub Stadium in Al Wakrah.