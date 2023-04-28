They're spiritual - Kudus details why he loves Stonebwoy's song

Stonebwoy and Mohammed Kudus

Black Stars player Mohammed Kudus has explained his spiritual connection with Stonebwoy's music and how that has impacted his football journey.

The Ajax player has not hidden his love for the award-winning artiste as he has on numerous occasions played Kudus' songs in the locker room of the club.



Kudus is one of a privileged few who had the chance to listen to Stonebwoy's latest album before its official release.



During their interaction at the club's training base in the Netherlands, Kudus shared his special relationship with the musician, saying, "His [Stonebwoy's] songs are spiritual to me...I just relate [to the songs] spiritually and most of it on how it can have an impact on me."



“[Music] is all around the work I do so I need to listen to the right stuff and the stuff that can really touch me and uplift my soul in the work I do," Kudus said.



Kudus, who recently returned from injury, emphasized the importance of music in his life.

The 22-year-old player has been impressive at club level this season, scoring 18 goals with 4 assists in 38 games so far.



He also holds the record for being Ghana's first player to score a brace at the World Cup.



Stonebwoy is currently touring the world to promote his latest album titled 5th Dimension.



