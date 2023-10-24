They run the club anyhow – Dan Quaye descends heavily on Hearts of Oak over poor leadership

Dan Quaye

Former Hearts of Oak legend Dan Quaye, believes the departure of former players, Sulley Aliu Muntari and Gladson Awako, was due to the club's administrative structure.

According to the former Ghanaian international, Hearts of Oak runs a system which does not allow senior players to guide and discuss issues within the team.



Awako joined Hearts of Oak in August 2021 on a two-year deal while Aliu Muntari joined in February 2022 on a six-month deal with both playing a part in the club’s triumph that season, winning the President and FA Cup under former gaffer, Samuel Boadu.



Expressing his grievances, Dan Quaye said “They do things anyhow in the club, and when the experienced players talk, they force them out. We all know why Awako was sacked from the club. He was sacked because if things are not going on well and he speaks, then there is a problem.



“There is no proper leadership in the club. The same thing happened to Sulley Muntari because they will not accept any contributions he brought on board considering his experience in the game,” he told Rainbow Radio.



He further raised concerns about the lack of proper leadership within the club and criticized the board for not involving Ex-players who are rich in football management.

“We have former players who are knowledgeable in football administration, but this board will not involve them in running the club, even though Hearts of Oak belongs to everyone,” he added.



Dan Quaye joined Hearts of Oak in 1998 where he played an integral part in the Phobians’ six league title successes along with helping them lift the CAF Champions League in 2000 and the CAF Confederations Cup in 2005.



Ghana’s leading digital news platform, GhanaWeb, in conjunction with the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, is embarking on an aggressive campaign which is geared towards ensuring that parliament passes comprehensive legislation to guide organ harvesting, organ donation, and organ transplantation in the country.







LSN/ DAG