They still haven't seen anything - Ernest Asante tells Omonia Nicosia fans

Ghana international Ernest Asante

Ghana striker, Ernest Asante has promised fans of Cypriot giants Omonia Nicosia that there is more to come from him after a blistering start to life at his new club.

The 31-year-old who joined the club in the summer transfer window has settled with ease, helping the club to the final round of qualifiers for the group stages of the UEFA champions league.



On Sunday, September, 20, he started and played 88 minutes as Omonia beat AEK Larnaca to go third on Cypriot topflight league table.



"It was a good game, we fought and won fairly," he said after the game."



"I expected it and it happened. I enjoy the first time I was basic and I expect more. I know it will be difficult because we have a strong team but I will fight it. I am very happy that I helped the team win."

Asante has been key in the club's progress in Europe, staring in victories against Legia Warsaw and Red Star Belgrade.



"It was a very good victory. We did not give up, we fought. A great victory for the players, the club and the world. We saw how important it was for the fans," he continued.



"They are awesome. I get a lot of messages from them. I put something on instagram and they respond immediately. They still haven't seen anything. I am waiting for the right moment. We will do everything for them."