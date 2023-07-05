1
They were focused on money – NDC MP slams Black Meteors players after AFCON exit

Wed, 5 Jul 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Member of Parliament for South Tongu, Komla Woyome, had emphatically said the shocking exit of the Black Meteors from the ongoing AFCON U-23 was due to the focus on money.

Ghana’s Black Meteors arrived in Ghana on Monday, July 5 after failing to qualify for the Olympics Games.

The Black Meteors led by coach Ibrahim Tanko opened their Group A encounter with a 3-2 win over Congo on Sunday, June 25, before suffering a humiliating 5-1 defeat to hosts Morocco on Tuesday, June 27, and a disappointing 1-1 draw on Friday, June 30 in their last game.

According to the lawmaker who was in Morocco with the Deputy Minister of Youth and Sports Evans Brobbey and Evans Antwi, also a member of the Parliamentary Select Committee of Youth, Sports & Culture, the players failed because they showed no commitment, adding that that, there was no enthusiasm from the technical team.

“Black Meteors players were after money and not committed. The technical team led by the head coach (Ibrahim Tanko) were a bit lazy in executing their professional work,” he told Onua FM.

Following their arrival in Ghana, the entire technical and management team have been dissolved by the Ghana Football Association.

