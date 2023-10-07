Thiago, Mateo Messi given jersey No.10 in respective teams as Lionel Messi

Lionel Messi and his two sons

The two sons of Argentine legend Thiago and Mateo Messi are gradually walking into the shoes of their dad as the duo have been handed the jersey no. 10 at their respective clubs.

Thiago, the eldest aged 10, plays for the Inter Miami's U-12 team. He is one of 150 players who will compete for Miami's different youth teams this season and one of 35 newcomers to the club's academy program.



Thiago Messi plays as a forward, having previously played for Barcelona youth team and Paris Saint-Germain youth teams.



Messi’s second son, Mateo Messi, age 8 also plays for Inter Miami's U-10 team. Just a replica of his dad, Mateo is very special, he's always doing new things, things that grab your attention as said by Lionel Messi.



In a post cited by GhanaWeb, Lionel Messi shared a picture with Thiago and Mateo, all in Argentine replica with the number 10 after he led Argentina to win the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.



However, both Thiago and Mateo chose to wear the same number as their dad during the World Cup and also featured in the same number when he played for Barcelona.

Currently, Messi plays for Major League Side (MLS) Inter Miami CF and wears the same jersey number 10 he wore in his previous clubs, except Paris Saint-Germain where he wore 30.



Messi's third son, Ciro aged 5 is also blessed with mazing football skills.



Check the tweet below:





Both Thiago and Mateo Messi were given the No. 10 in their respective academy teams like their father ???? pic.twitter.com/29J2GfcKst — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) October 6, 2023

Click here to start the nomination process for the 2023 GhanaWeb Excellence Awards







LSN/AW