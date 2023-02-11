Thiago Silva extends Chelsea contract until 2024

Thiago Silva will stay at Stamford Bridge until 2024

Thiago Silva has put pen to paper on a new contract at Chelsea that runs until 2024 after both parties reached an agreement.

The Blues have confirmed the veteran Brazilian has extended his current contract and will stay at Stamford Bridge until 2024. The defender turned 38 back in September but has shown few signs of slowing down since joining the Blues.



Another year in west London will take Silva into the fourth of his Chelsea career, and by the end of the 2023-2024 campaign the Brazilian will be nearing his 40th birthday. Ever since his signing in 2020, though, the centre-back has shown himself to be evergreen, and has arguably been the Blues' most consistent performer throughout the tenures of both Thomas Tuchel and Graham Potter.



"I am honestly so happy to continue my career with the Blues," he told the club's official website. "When I signed my first contract here, it was to just do one year. Now it is already the fourth! I could not have imagined that, but really it is a very special moment for me to sign and stay at Chelsea."

Not only does Silva's new contract reflect his importance to the immediate team - being one of Potter's first names on the team sheet each week - but his ability to guide the next crop of young centre-backs is also paramount. 21-year-old January signing Benoit Badiashile has already raved about the experience working alongside Silva, while academy graduate Trevoh Chalobah has also referred to the Brazilian's influence in the past.



The defender will be back in action for the Blues when they travel to West Ham in Saturday's early Premier League kick-off.