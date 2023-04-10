0
Thiago Silva returns to training ahead of crucial Champions League matchup

Thiago Silver

Mon, 10 Apr 2023 Source: goal.com

Brazilian centre-back Thiago Silva is back in training with the squad following a knee injury suffered in February.

Thiago Silva has been spotted in team training with Chelsea ahead of Wednesday's crunch Champions League quarter-final first leg against Real Madrid.

The Brazilian was injured in the London derby against Tottenham at the end of February, suffering a knee injury, and has not featured since.

Chelsea is currently under their third different manager of the season and sits down in 11th position in the Premier League table with just 39 points from 30 games and a goal difference of -2.

The Blues now face a daunting challenge against reigning champions Real Madrid in Europe's top competition. Silva's return will be welcomed as the defender could help shore up the defense and provide some much-needed leadership.

The Blues face another big week with a trip to Madrid on Wednesday followed by a visit from Brighton in the Premier League on Saturday. Wednesday's game might come too soon for Silva but his return is still a big boost for the struggling Blues.

Source: goal.com
