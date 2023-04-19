Thiago Silva slams Todd Boehly, Chelsea board after Champions League defeat to Real Madrid

Chelsea defender, Thiago Silva

Chelsea defender, Thiago Silva has directed his frustrations at the Chelsea board for not being strategic in their signings after the Blue's UEFA Champions League quarter-final elimination.

Speaking to the press after the game, Thiago Silva who captained Chelsea against Real Madrid admitted that the team is in crisis but urged the board to be strategic in the decisions they make because signing 8 new players in January did not help the team.



"It’s a hard period for the club, with a lot of indecision. We had to increase the size of the changing room because we didn't fit in. We signed eight in January, we need to stop and put a strategy in place otherwise next season we could make the same mistakes,” Thiago Silva said as quoted by Chelseanews.co.



Thiago Silva also complained about the rate at which coaches are fired at Chelsea when things become difficult.



“Everybody talks too much about replacing managers, but players must also take responsibility. We have had three managers this season, plus a fourth with Bruno. Everybody is talking about the manager but we must look at what has been done wrong and try to change," he added.

