Things are getting worse, pray for us - Turkey-based Ghanaian footballer cries out

Former Black Princesses defender, Bridget Adu has appealed to Ghanaians for help and prayers after devastating earthquakes in Turkey.

Adu asserted that the situation is getting out of hand and thus urged Ghanaians to pray for their safety.



Speaking in an interview, the former Sea Lions defender said some players have already threatened to move back to their countries but the borders have been closed.



“Things are getting worse. Ghanaians should help us in prayers. Some of our players are crying to move back to their countries but borders are even closed and we’re not safe,” she said in an interview with ghanasportspage.com.



South-central Turkey and Eastern Turkey have been hit with 7.7 and 5.7 magnitude earthquakes in two days - February 6 and 7, 2023, with casualties continue to rise while some have been tapped in the wreckage.

Black Stars winger, Christian Atsu who got trapped has been rescued and hospitalized.



Bridget Adu plays for Istanbul-based Ataşehir Belediyespor in the Turkish Women Super Lig.



