Things must change at Hearts for Samuel Boadu to succeed

Former Accra Hearts of Oak coach, Mohammed Polo

Former Accra Hearts of Oak coach and legend Mohammed Polo has predicted doom for newly appointed coach Samuel Boadu.

According to the veteran coach the former Medeama trainer will struggle to survive the the hostile environment of interference at his old club.



He also says that the coach lacks the needed experience as he has not won anything worthy of note in his career.



Polo says the Hearts of Oak job is not all about having the requisite certificate and requires something extra.

The Hearts legend in an interview with Kumasi Fm believes the condition at Hearts will make it difficult for the newly appointed coach to succeed.



" It will be very difficult for Samuel Boadu to succeed, looking at the target set for him. It is not always about certificate even though it matters, what has he achieved, what experience has he gained. We don't just make such appointment. Aside his being inexperienced, there are too much interference which needs to be dealt with, either than that ,coaches will go and come but the club will remain the same," he concluded.