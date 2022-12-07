This has been the best group stage of a FIFA World Cup ever - Gianni Infantino

Gianni Infantino is the president of FIFA

President of FIFA, Gianni Infantino has said that he has been satisfied by the matches he has watched in the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

According to him, he is convinced that this has been the best group stage of a FIFA World Cup tournament ever.



“I have seen all the matches, indeed, and put very simply and very clearly, this has been the best group stage of a FIFA World Cup ever. So, it’s very promising for the remainder of the FIFA World Cup,” Gianni Infantino said as quoted on the website of FIFA.



The FIFA president added, “The matches have been of great, great quality in beautiful stadiums - we knew that already. However, as well, the public who was there was incredible. Over 51,000 on average.

“Record-breaking figures on TV - we already had over two billion viewers, which is really incredible. Two-and-a-half million people in the streets of Doha and a few hundred thousand every day in the stadiums, all together, cheering together, supporting their teams, fantastic atmosphere, great goals, incredible excitement, and surprises."



The Qatar tournament is now on a two-day break after the conclusion of the Round of 16 GAMES.



The tournament will resume on Friday with quarter-final matches.