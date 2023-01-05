This is a celebration of life - Azumah Nelson on his mother's passing

Ghanaian boxing legend Azumah Nelson

Ghanaian boxing legend, Azumah Nelson has stated that his mother, Comfort Atwei Quarcoo's demise is a celebration of life.

Azumah, in a statement released on January 4, 2023, noted that his mother deserved some rest after a life lived well.



“The Bible says in all things we should give thanks to God so we thank the almighty for this one too,” Azumah said.



“I spent time with her 3 days ago and could tell she was in pain so I know she is at peace now. After raising her children well and seeing her grandchildren, she has done very well and deserves some rest. This is a celebration of life.”



Madam Quarcoo died on January 2, 2023, aged 86 after battling illness for a long while.

Azumah asked that Ghanaians keep him and his family in their prayers, adding that details of the funeral will be announced soon.



Azumah Nelson is a Ghanaian former professional boxer who competed from 1979 to 2008. He was a two-weight world champion, having held the WBC featherweight title from 1984 to 1987 and the WBC super-featherweight title twice between 1988 and 1997.



Also, a 3-Time World Boxing Champion, 2004 Boxing Hall of Fame inductee, Africa’s Greatest Boxer and WBC’s Greatest Superfeatherweight Boxer of All-Time. He was also inducted into the Nevada Boxing Hall of Fame in August 2022.