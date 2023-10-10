2
Menu
Sports

'This is a sad day for football' - Fans react to Eden Hazard's retirement

Eden Hazard Real Madrid.jpeg Eden Hazard

Tue, 10 Oct 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Football fans on social media, specifically, X(formerly Twitter) have bid their farewell to Belgian football icon Eden Hazard who announced his retirement from football on Tuesday, October 10, 2023.

The majority of the reactions have come from Chelsea fans who are left broken to see their legend hang up his boots.

Some fans hold that 'it is a sad day for football' to see the iconic dribbler walk away from the sport at age 32.

Hazard after joining Real Madrid battled consistent injuries in the three years he spent with the Los Blancos.

The injuries are believed to have played a huge role in his early retirement as he stated that he had to listen to himself.

"You must listen to yourself and say stop at the right time. After 16 years and more than 700 matches played, I have decided to end my career as a professional footballer," he wrote in an Instagram post.

He acknowledged that he fulfilled his dream of playing football and had maximum fun doing what he loved.

"I was able to realise my dream. I have played and had fun on many pitches around the world.

"During my career, I was lucky to meet great managers, coaches, and teammates - thank you to everyone for these great times. I will miss you all. I also want to thank the clubs I have played for: LOSC, Chelsea, and Real Madrid; and thank the RBFA for my Belgian Selection."

He also expressed gratitude to his fans, family, and everyone who has stuck with him throughout his career.

"A special thank you to my family, my friends, my advisors, and the people who have been close to me in good times and bad."

"Finally, a huge thank you to you, my fans, who have followed me for all these years and for your encouragement everywhere I have played."

"Now is the time to enjoy my loved ones and have new experiences.

See you off the field soon my friends."

Checkout social media reactions below;































EE/NOQ

Ghana’s leading digital news platform, GhanaWeb, in conjunction with the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, is embarking on an aggressive campaign which is geared towards ensuring that parliament passes comprehensive legislation to guide organ harvesting, organ donation, and organ transplantation in the country.

Click here to start the nomination process for the 2023 GhanaWeb Excellence Awards
Source: www.ghanaweb.com