'This is a sad day for football' - Fans react to Eden Hazard's retirement

Eden Hazard

Football fans on social media, specifically, X(formerly Twitter) have bid their farewell to Belgian football icon Eden Hazard who announced his retirement from football on Tuesday, October 10, 2023.

The majority of the reactions have come from Chelsea fans who are left broken to see their legend hang up his boots.



Some fans hold that 'it is a sad day for football' to see the iconic dribbler walk away from the sport at age 32.



Hazard after joining Real Madrid battled consistent injuries in the three years he spent with the Los Blancos.



The injuries are believed to have played a huge role in his early retirement as he stated that he had to listen to himself.



"You must listen to yourself and say stop at the right time. After 16 years and more than 700 matches played, I have decided to end my career as a professional footballer," he wrote in an Instagram post.



He acknowledged that he fulfilled his dream of playing football and had maximum fun doing what he loved.



"I was able to realise my dream. I have played and had fun on many pitches around the world.



"During my career, I was lucky to meet great managers, coaches, and teammates - thank you to everyone for these great times. I will miss you all. I also want to thank the clubs I have played for: LOSC, Chelsea, and Real Madrid; and thank the RBFA for my Belgian Selection."

He also expressed gratitude to his fans, family, and everyone who has stuck with him throughout his career.



"A special thank you to my family, my friends, my advisors, and the people who have been close to me in good times and bad."



"Finally, a huge thank you to you, my fans, who have followed me for all these years and for your encouragement everywhere I have played."



"Now is the time to enjoy my loved ones and have new experiences.



See you off the field soon my friends."



Checkout social media reactions below;





Eden Hazard was my favourite ever player and the best player I’ve watched live, there is no questions, what he did every game for Chelsea on a Football pitch was magical, taking on 2,3,4,5 players at a time, teams developing a plan just to get ruined, the flicks, tricks, one… pic.twitter.com/Qus8KwiiFF — Pys (@CFCPys) October 10, 2023

I can’t even put into words how watching Eden Hazard play football made me feel ???? He’s in my top 3 favourite Chelsea players ever. A special footballer. Lit up football pitches. Tore defences apart. A joy to watch & the best player in the PL for all but one season. #CFC — Olivia Buzaglo (@OliviaBuzaglo) October 10, 2023

If you love good football then you enjoyed Eden Hazard. Don’t let the last few years fool you, he’s going down as one of the greatest ❤️ pic.twitter.com/q8j9UGXFrO — Trey (@UTDTrey) October 10, 2023

This is a sad day for football, Eden Hazard retires.



Thank you for giving me more joy than any footballer in history, will always love you king. ???? pic.twitter.com/Oc4rDnJgab — Mod (@CFCMod_) October 10, 2023

Eden Hazard has retired from football.



A legend of the game. pic.twitter.com/rwMk1IPPYi — Managing Barça (@ManagingBarca) October 10, 2023

Time to officially say goodbye to the player that gave me so much joy since I was just a little kid. There’s so much he gave to this sport, a one-of-a-kind player with a fantastic personality. There will never be another Eden Hazard, I’ll never forget it all. Thank you, legend ???? pic.twitter.com/ODY26f5dZd — Armin ???????? (@ArminCFC_) October 10, 2023

Eden Hazard, it was a pleasure to have you in the Premier League ???? pic.twitter.com/igZuN9jAtw — Premier League (@premierleague) October 10, 2023

Eden Hazard was the greatest entertainer I saw at Chelsea. Absolutely no ego, especially considering his talents. He has inspired a huge number of footballers who you interview now, he's very much part of Chelsea folklore now and in Didier Drogba's words: "already a legend." https://t.co/6LmEkTXFo2 — Nizaar Kinsella (@NizaarKinsella) October 10, 2023

Eden Hazard has retired. This is worse than heartbreak ???????? — Dubois (@CFCDUBois) October 10, 2023

Eden Hazard should not have left Chelsea. He was a god there. pic.twitter.com/wy3pbwPPge — Torgbuigà???????? (@Mr_Ceyram) October 10, 2023

Eden Hazard had the premier league on chokehold, one of the greatest wingers to ever grace the game ????pic.twitter.com/hoyEhSL6gk — Elvis Tunde (@Tunnykvng) October 10, 2023

I've got to ready myself for more tears, man. Messi, Neymar, Suarez, Modric and Coutinho are next.



Thanks for the memories, Eden Hazard. — Enin (@Enin_gh) October 10, 2023

Eden Hazard, one of the best to ever do it. Sits with the best of his generation. An all-timer for me. — Owuraku Ampofo (@_owurakuampofo) October 10, 2023

Eden Hazard retires at age 32 Real Madrid ruined one of the best football talents to ever walk on planet earth. — Kay???? (@KayPoissonOne) October 10, 2023

Forever a Chelsea Legend



This isn’t a goodbye, Eden Hazard. ???? pic.twitter.com/PznSlA4Oom — LERRY (@_AsiwajuLerry) October 10, 2023

Time to bring it back. Happy retirement Eden Hazard. No long words just❤️⚽️????????pic.twitter.com/QEldtLanPa — Adjor???? (@thekingadjor) October 10, 2023

