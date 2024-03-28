This is how much it costs to be Ronaldo’s neighbour in Dubai

Ronaldo’s apartment costs $185 million

Ever wondered what it would be like to live next door to a football legend like Cristiano Ronaldo?

Well, a real estate agent based in the UAE has revealed how much it costs to be the neighbour of the popular football star.



Since making his move to Al Nassr in the Saudi Arabian league, Ronaldo and his family have taken up residence in a stunning location on a private island which has only eight exclusive houses.



Sobey Alex George, the real estate agent responsible for selling one of the lavish apartments to Ronaldo, disclosed the ridiculous price tag of the luxurious estate the Portuguese star resides at the Bulgari Island on Jumeirah Bay.



In an interview with Dubai journalist Karishma Fernandez, George revealed that it cost a staggering $185 million to become the neighbour of the Al Nassr player.



"'So how much does it cost to be Ronaldo’s neighbour?' Karishma Fernandez asked.



"$185 million," George responded, adding "So there is somewhere called the Bulgari Island on Jumerirah Bay. There are only eight luxurious villas there."

According to her, the Bulgari Island boasts of only eight luxurious villas. Among them is Ronaldo's place of abode in Dubai.



She explained, "I do have two for sale and Ronaldo owns one of them."



Giving a realistic feel of the place, George said, "The entire property is on water. You have your own private Island, parking for your yacht and a different ballgame altogether. There are people who are into luxurious homes."



JNA/ ADG



