This is how much you have to pay to watch Ghana VS Central African Republic match 

Tickets prices for the Ghana vrs CAR clash

The Ministry of Youth and Sports (MOYS) has announced ticket prices for the upcoming Africa Cup of Nations qualifier between Ghana and the Central African Republic on Thursday, September 7, 2023.

According to a post on the official MOYS Twitter account, the VIP section goes for GH₵150, while the VIP wing will be sold for GH₵70 respectively.



The Centre Line goes for GH₵70 and those on a tighter budget will enjoy the popular stand tickets for only GH₵30.



Also, for e-ticketing, fans will have to dial *711# to purchase their tickets online.



The Black Stars of Ghana will play their final African Cup of Nations(AFCON) qualifier against the Central African Republic on Thursday, September 7, 2023, at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium.



Ghana tops Group E with nine points and a win against their opponents will book their place in the 2024 AFCON to be held in Ivory Coast from 13 January – 11 February 2024.



However, prior to the game on Thursday, September 7, eleven players have arrived at the Black Stars camp ahead of the clash.

Check the tweet below:





Get your tickets for the 2023 AFCON QUALIFIER. Dial *711# pic.twitter.com/8vnXgA2r57 — Ministry of Youth & Sports (@moysgovgh) September 4, 2023

LSN/KPE