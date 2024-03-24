This is just the beginning - Black Satellites coach after winning gold at African Games

Ghana U-20 coach, Desmond Offei

Ghana U-20 coach, Desmond Offei insists the Black Satellites are just getting started after leading the team to a gold medal at the African Games.

Jerry Afriyie's last-gasp strike against Uganda handed the Black Satellites victory in Accra, crowning an outstanding performance for the U20 team.



With Ghana struggling to qualify for the Africa U20 championship since winning it in 2021, Desmond Offei took over as coach in September 2023.



The former Lokeren U21 gaffer built a new team on what he believes is Ghana's football DNA and philosophy.

“They are talented, hardworking and hungry boys who wanted to show the nation what they were about," he said after the game.



"We had to select the best possible players to represent the nation and that’s what we did. We had to guide them and work really hard and we had a vision together with the DNA of the national team and that’s what we used for this group.



“It will help the process in terms of bringing our new national philosophy, national DNA and it gives us leverage to push really hard. We have a lot of work to do and I think this is just the beginning.”