3
Menu
Sports

This is madness - Van Basten furious after Burna Boy's performance at Champions League final

Burna Van Basten Burna Boy and Van Basten

Sun, 11 Jun 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Dutch football legend Marco van Basten expressed his displeasure about the musical performance by Burna Boy and Anitta before the UEFA Champions League final.

The former AC Milan forward, who was working as a pundit on Match of the Day, deemed the entertainment unnecessary and described it as "crazy."

Prior to the highly anticipated game between Manchester City and Inter Milan at the Ataturk Stadium, Nigerian Grammy-award-winning artist Burna Boy and Brazilian singer Anitta enthralled the fans with their captivating performances.

Despite the excitement generated by the musicians, Van Basten remained unimpressed with the pre-match activities.

He criticized the show, stating, "It's crazy that this is happening. No one comes to the stadium to see this. People come to watch football, not this."

On the football front, Manchester City aimed to achieve a historic treble by defeating Inter Milan in Istanbul. Having already secured the Premier League and FA Cup titles, the English club was eager to add the Champions League trophy to their collection.

Meanwhile, Inter Milan had the opportunity to finish the season with a double if they could overcome Manchester City in the Turkish capital.

Burna Boy delivered an exceptional performance, thrilling the fans at the Ataturk Stadium with renditions of his hit records, including the globally successful "Last Last."

Accompanying him, Brazilian singer Anitta put on a spectacular show that had the audience jumping off their seats in excitement.

JNA/WA

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Frimpong-Boateng fires back at OSP
Prof Frimpong-Boateng gives full account about his arrest
Opambour 'challenges' Agyinasare
Ghanaian in murder-suicide case in USA identified as Asanteman chief
I was sacked from presidency less than 48 hours after Mills’ death - Anyidoho
Social media users slam EC’s response to Sammy Gyamfi, NDC
EC responds to Sammy Gyamfi's second Assin North statement
Assin North by-election: Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu hits Ato Forson
CJ nominee: Joe Wise confirms consensus position
Kwaku Azar speaks on Gyakye Quayson ruling
Related Articles: