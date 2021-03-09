This is the beginning of new era of success for Ghana football – Akufo-Addo on Black Satellites AFCON heroics

President Akufo-Addo applauded the players for their good work

President of Ghana, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has eulogized the Black Satellites team following their triumph in the just ended Africa U-20 Championship in Mauritania, saying that should be the beginning of new era of success for Ghanaian football.

Ghana beat Uganda 2-0 in the final courtesy of Daniel Afriyie Barnie brace to clinch their fourth title on the continent.



According to the President, the Black Satellites AFCON heroics should spare the country on in achieving great success in the future.



At the State of the Nations Address (SONA), he said, “This is a proper occasion for me ones again, on behalf of all Ghanaians to congratulate the Black Satellites on the splendid victory in winning the nation’s fourth U-20 Africa Nations trophy when they defeated Uganda by two goals to none on Sunday in Nouakchott, Capital of Republic of Mauritania”

“Ayekoo to the Black Satellites and to the technical and management team for the independents day gift. I look forward to receive them at the Jubilee House later this afternoon after I am done with you to receive them this afternoon”



“Hopefully, this soon be the beginning of a new era of success for Ghanaian football” he said.