This is the first time Kotoko CEO exited without debt - Dan Kwaku Yeboah commends management

Ghanaian journalist Dan Kwaku Yeboah

Ghanaian journalist Dan Kwaku Yeboah has lauded former Asante Kotoko Chief Executive Officer Nana Yaw Amponsah for handing over a debt-free administration.

According to Kwaku Yeboah, this is the first time he has seen that a CEO has exited the Reds without leaving debt behind.



His commendation comes after the club's life patron Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, during a review meeting at Menhyia, revealed that Porcupines have some profit in receivables to earn.



"Meaning if the receivables are retrieved then it means they did not incur debt...unless they don't get the receivables that is when you can count it as debt," Dan Kwaku Yeboah said on Peace FM.



"He has done very well. The first time a CEO is leaving the club with profit, I've never heard it before. All would hear is they will mention some exorbitant amount and claim 'Kotoko owe me'. He has done well," he added.

Nana Yaw Amponsah was appointed as the club's CEO in 2020 on a three-year contract. His contract ran out in July 2023.



During his spell, the club secured numerous sponsorship deals as well as other significant partnerships to fund the club.



Otumfuo while reading the management's report disclosed that the club has a debt of GHC3 million, which was accrued during the final months of Nana Yaw Amponsah's administration.



“The current debt is from hotel expenses, players' salaries and wages – which have been accrued also from the last two months adding June and July. So we have this debt to clear, before also finding a way around player recruitment,” Otumfuo said.