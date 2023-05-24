0
Menu
Sports

This is the right time for Ajax to sell Kudus - Agent Jennifer Mendelewitsch

Kudus Agent Mohammed Kudus with Jennifer Mendelewitsch

Wed, 24 May 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Jennifer Mendelewitsch, the agent of Ajax midfielder, Mohammed Kudus, believes this is the right time for Dutch side, Ajax to trade their Ghanaian star so he continues his promising football career elsewhere.

The Black Stars player has been enjoying a standout season with impressive performances for both club and country, attracting interest from several top European clubs.

Recent reports indicated that the 22-year-old rejected a contract extension from Ajax, expressing his desire to move to another club.

Manchester United and Arsenal are among the clubs reportedly interested in acquiring his services.

Speaking in an interview with Dutch newspaper De Telegraaf, Mendelewitsch stated that it is in the best interest of both Kudus and Ajax to reach an agreement that allows the player to move on.

She also confirmed that Kudus turned down a contract extension that would have kept him at Ajax until 2026.

"I believe it is the right time for both Ajax and Mohammed to pursue a transfer now," expressed Kudus' agent, Jennifer Mendelewitsch, to De Telegraaf.

"He declined a proposal to extend his contract until the summer of 2026. What I can say is that after the World Cup and this season, there is significant interest in Kudus."

Kudus has been prolific this season, scoring 18 goals and providing seven assists across all competitions.

JNA/OGB

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Why Fella Makafui has refused to speak on Hajia4Reall’s saga
Guinea fowls, only 2 factories: Bawumia's two ‘lies’ the NDC has countered
‘I’m not paid as a minister, not even one cedi’ – Kojo Oppong Nkrumah
Maurice Ampaw slams Effah Dartey
Sorry! I cannot help those who cannot see our good works - Akufo-Addo
Watch how gender minister was whisked away from stage by Bawumia’s ADC
Three instances Ghanaians have been shot dead in US in 2023
Former COCOBOD CEO Opuni captured at Mahama's thanksgiving service
Video of late Kumawu MP being blocked from entering hall for DCE elections pops up
I will hand over power to NPP – Akufo-Addo declares at Kumawu rally
Related Articles: