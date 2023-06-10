This will be the game of our lives - Great Olympics target relegation escape on GPL final day

Accra Great Olympics

The much-anticipated showdown between Nsoatreman and Accra Great Olympics has been hailed as an extraordinary spectacle by Saint Osei, the spokesperson for Accra Great Olympics.

Osei emphasized the team's determination to achieve a positive result in the match and evaluate their performance in the league this season following their last game.



"The Dade boys are leaving no stone unturned in their quest for victory on Sunday afternoon. Accra Great Olympics currently sits 16th on the league table with 42 points," Osei told Peace FM.



"Our preparation is very high; the team we are going to face is tough, they are a very good side. Nsoatreman, nobody knows why they lingered around where they are, so we have prepared," Osei stated.

"The boys too are focused; they know it is a match for their lives. It has to do with the playing body. You know that Olympics, if we are talking about a club, when we talk about winning bonuses, motivation, no club," he explained.



"Except somewhere along the line, I told you that sometimes people don't understand what is going on. But thankfully, when we finish everything, we will sit down and examine why paying money to motivate players, but still, we got to where we are," he added.



With these remarks from Saint Osei, it is evident that Accra Great Olympics is fully prepared and motivated to face Nsoatreman in what promises to be a thrilling encounter, as both teams strive for victory and seek to improve their standings in the league.