This will never happen under a military regime – Dan Kwaku Yeboah on train crash

Ace sports journalist Dan Kwaku Yeboah has described as incomprehensible the decision by a driver to station his car on the railway.

It emerged on Thursday, April 18, 2024, that one of the trains recently procured by the government crashed into a Hyundai truck stationed on the Tema-Mpakadan railway during a test drive.



The situation has generated discussions on both traditional and new media platforms, with Dan Kwaku Yeboah weighing in. Speaking on Peace FM’s Kokrokoo program, Kwaku Yeboah wondered why someone would want to sabotage the country in such a manner.



Dan Kwaku Yeboah, who has long advocated for military presence in the running of the country, reiterated his position that a military government would instil discipline that would bar people from attempting things like parking their cars on a railway.



“You just cannot comprehend why someone would want to sabotage the country this way," he said. "I don’t understand. This is why I have always spoken against absolute democracy. Africa should have devised its own form of governance.



“Almost every developed country on the continent has an element of military involvement. Just look at Libya under Gaddafi and some of the North African countries. If this were a military government, you wouldn’t even think of such a thing. Democracy has not really helped us. Our minds are just not good."



Meanwhile, the Ghana Police Service claims to have arrested the driver of the stationed truck.

Their statement on April 18 read in part: "The Ghana Police Service has arrested the driver of a Hyundai truck with registration number GS 9018 - 20 for allegedly causing an accident involving a Diesel Multiple Unit (DMU) train on the Tema-Mpakadan railway line today Thursday 18th April 2024.



"Police preliminary investigation has established that the suspect driver left the said vehicle unattended on the railway line, leading to a collision with the train."



The Ministry of Railways Development has also confirmed the crash via a press statement, disclosing that the train, a Diesel Multiple Unit (DMU) 001, hit a stationary vehicle during the test run, adding that no person was injured.



"At approximately 12:10 pm on Thursday, 18th April 2024, while conducting the test, an incident took place around Km76+100. The DMU, upon approaching the curve at Km76+100, encountered a stationary vehicle stationed right across the rail track.



"Despite the immediate application of the emergency braking system, the train was unable to come to a complete stop before colliding with the vehicle," the statement read.



