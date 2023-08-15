This year’s GFA presidential election is not for Kurt Okraku; he knows he will lose – Kojo Yankah

Prof. Kojo Yankah

Former Western Regional Football Association (WRFA) Chairman, Kojo Yankah has reiterated that things are not well for Ghana football under Kurt Okraku as the President of the Ghana Football Association (GFA).

According to him, the sitting GFA president is destined to lose this year’s presidential election of the football association.



“Spiritually, a lot of things are going on. This election is not for Kurt Okraku. He shouldn’t be the next FA President. He is aware and he is changing things behind the scenes,” Kojo Yankah shared in an interview with Connect.



In June of this year, Kojo Yankah revealed plans to contest the upcoming Presidential election of the Ghana FA.

He, however, failed to file a nomination to contest the election this month.



The upcoming GFA presidential election is now set for a fierce contest between Kurt Okraku and former FA Vice President George Afriyie.



This year's Elective Congress for the GFA is scheduled to be held on September 27 in the city of Tamale.