This year's league is very exciting and competitive - JE Sarpong

Veteran Coach , J E Sarpong

Veteran coach, J.E. Sarpong says this year's Ghana Premier League is very exciting and competitive than last season's league which was cancelled last June due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Karela United is currently at the summit of the league table with 31 points after 17 games played so far.



Coach Sarpong has been impressed with the achievements of less fancied sides such as Karela, Olympics, and Techiman Eleven Wonders whose performances were beyond his expectation.



"They have performed very creditably and generated keen interest in the league and made it very competitive."



"However, it is very easy to get on top of the league ladder but very difficult to continue staying at the top," Coach Sarpong told the Daily Graphic in his assessment of the first round.

"Karela’s stay on top can come under threat when the second round begins. This is because every team wants to be there so they would be the target of many of the participating teams, especially Kotoko, Hearts, Medeama, and Dreams FC."



Asked which team is likely to win the league, he stated that, "Kotoko, Hearts, and Medeama are likely to improve on their performances when the second round begins."



"With 17 more matches and 51 points to fight for, the league would be more competitive, and considering their experience as traditional clubs, they will go all out to battle for the trophy at stake."