Thomas Duah confident about Black Stars chances ahead of AFCON 2023

Former Ghana international Thomas Duah

Former Ghana international Thomas Duah is optimistic about the Black Stars' chances at the upcoming Africa Cup of Nations in Ivory Coast.

The Black Stars continue to chase their fifth title of the Africa Cup of Nations, having gone dry for over four decades.



Ghana's national team, the Black Stars, have been drawn into Group B alongside Egypt, Cape Verde, and Mozambique for the tournament, which runs from January 13 to February 11, 2024.



Their campaign begins on January 14, 2024, against Cape Verde, followed by matches against Egypt and Mozambique.

Speaking to Kessben FM, Duah, who is now a coach expressed optimism about the Black Stars' chances.



“Football has become more intense; so I think we have to give our best to excel at the AFCON 2023”



“I think Chris Hughton can lead Ghana to secure qualification from the group stage at the AFCON. The spirit is always different during tournaments so I think things will go on well for us” he said.