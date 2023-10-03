Thomas Partey: It feels great to be back again

Thomas Partey

Ghana star, Thomas Partey has shared his excitement after recovering from injury.

The Black Stars midfield enforcer had been sidelined with an injury in the last few weeks.



After making great progress in the treatment room, Thomas Partey on Monday, October 2, trained fully with his Arsenal teammates.



Taking to his Facebook page to share his excitement, Thomas Partey said, “Feels great to be back again.”



The experienced midfielder is part of Arsenal’s squad for the Uefa Champions League game against French side RC Lens.

That crucial Group B encounter is scheduled to be played on Tuesday, October 3.



While starting that game is not guaranteed, Thomas Partey is in line to play some minutes.



It will all depend on Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta and his plan to introduce the Ghana international back into his team.



The player has suffered several injury setbacks since moving to England and cannot be rushed immediately after recovering from an injury.