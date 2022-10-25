Thomas Partey, Mohammed Kudus are not big-name players - Songo

Black Stars midfielder, Thomas Partey

Popular Ghanaian sports broadcaster, Patrick Osei Agyemang Songo, has stated that there are no big names in the current Black Stars group.

He asserted that neither Mohammed Kudus nor Thomas Partey, who is highly rated by Arsenal fans and in Africa, is a big name in the Black Stars.



Speaking on his sports show, he argued that since there is no big name in the Black Stars squad, the technical team's call-ups for the World Cup should be based on merit.



"If the call-ups are fair and based on merit, we can produce a great team. Players must deserve their position at the Black Stars, not big names. How good are your big names? Who is a big name? Who claims that Ghana football or the Black Stars is a big name? We've seen big names before. Partey or Kudus? or Who? We've seen big names, even Asamoah Gyan we didn't see him as a big name. Even Asamoah Gyan and you are claiming Partey is a big name.



"Stephen Appiah and the likes played for Juventus, and Michael Essien, we've seen them. Who says he is a big name and that he is a better footballer, he is a magician and can win African best player? Which Ghanaian footballer can say he can win the African best player at the moment? And so he is a big name in the Black Stars."



"Black Stars' selection should be teamwork, correct players from goalkeepers to those on the bench. Even the players who won't get the chance to play should be team players and merit his call-up. You do Black Stars call-ups based on big names. No," he added.



The Black Stars technical team are yet to announce their provisional squad for the 2022 FIFA World Cup. Ghana is expected to present their final 26-man squad a week before the start of the competition in Qatar.

The 22nd edition of the world's most prestigious football competition will kick off on November 19, 2022, and as such, the 32 competing teams will begin campaigning in the first week of November.



