Thomas Partey agrees personal terms with Arsenal – Report

Atletico Madrid midfielder Thomas Partey

Arsenal are a step closer to signing Ghana midfielder Thomas Partey after agreeing personal terms with him, reports in the UK media suggests.

Reports circling indicate that an agreement between the player and Arsenal has been concluded.



Sami Mokbel of the Daily Mail reports Arsenal could land the midfielder if a deal is reached with Partey’s club, Atletico Madrid.



Partey has a $50million release clause and Atletico Madrid have indicated to Arsenal that they will not entertain any offer less than that amount.



Already an Arsenal offer of $25million plus Guendouzi has been turned down by Atletico Madrid who are in desperate need for cash to mitigate the impact of the coronavirus.

However, a source close to the player has told www.ghanaweb.com that no deal has been reached with yet.



While the 27-year-old has given his word to Arsenal, no paperwork or salary negotiations have been held.



The source further adds that Partey is growing frustrated with Arsenal’s unwillingness to meet Atletico’s asking price.



Juventus and PSG are believed to be monitoring the situation.

