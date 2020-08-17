Sports News

Thomas Partey and two others set to join Arsenal

Atletico Madrid star, Thomas Partey

Atletico Madrid star, Thomas Partey, is set to make the switch to Arsenal along with two others according to reports.

According to TransferChecker on twitter, Partey will make Arsenal his new home along with Lille centre-back Gabriel Magalhaes and Real Madrid midfielder Dani Ceballos.



It was reported earlier by AFC Bell that the club has agreed a four-year deal with the 27-year-old Ghanaian and that his release clause will be triggered at the end of the month.



The London side have already signed Willian on a free transfer and are looking to add more players for next season.

Arsenal have already reportedly made a permanent offer for Gabriel and are making plans to extend the loan of Ceballos.



Partey has been a key cog to Diego Simeone's tactics, making over 40 appearances in the just ended season.

