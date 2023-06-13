Thomas Partey arrives in Ghana ahead of Ghana-Madagascar clash

Tue, 13 Jun 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com
Arsenal midfielder, Thomas Partey has arrived in Ghana and has joined the rest of the Black Stars squad at the Alisa Hotel for camping.
The deputy skipper was the only absentee on the first day of the team's camping in Accra on Monday, June 12, 2023.
He missed the Black Stars first training session due to his late arrival but he is expected to be available for the subsequent sessions.
The team will continue training before departing for Antananarivo, the capital of Madagascar on Friday. The match is scheduled for June 18, 2023, at the Mahamasina Municipal Stadium.
Ghana lead Group E with 8 points, Central African Republic sit second with 7 points, Angola are third with 5 points and Madagascar are bottom with 1 point.
EE/KPE
Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Related Articles:
- Full list of Black Stars players who showed up for training for Madagascar game
- Watch how Dede Ayew and Jordan were mobbed by fans at Accra Sports Stadium
- Watch Black Stars' first training session ahead of Madagascar game
- Watch progress of work on mini-stadium Kwadwo Asamoah is building for his academy
- Meet Abdul Ganiyu Salami: The only footballer to have played for Black Stars and Nigeria's Super Eagles
- Read all related articles