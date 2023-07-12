Thomas Partey backed to be key for Arsenal next season despite new arrivals

Thomas Party, Ghana's midfielder

Black Stars defender Kasim Nuhu Adams has reacted to the transfer speculations around Thomas Partey.

According to him, his Black Stars teammate should not be rushed into making a decision to leave Arsenal in the midst of the many interests.



He believes that if Thomas Partey ends up staying at Arsenal, he will still be a key player for the team although the English Premier League outfit has signed new players.



"Sometimes you cannot advise someone to choose a club because if doesn't pan out well, you will be to blame.



"We will just stay back and let him choose if he wants to stay. If he wants to stay at Arsenal, I think it's a top club. They are going to play in the Champions League as well as other competitions so even though they have signed new players those players cannot play in all the games in the competitions," Kasim Adams told MX24 TV in an interview.

The defender continued, "For me, I believe in him. I know he is a good player. When he tunes his mind that he wants to play and train, he will play for sure even if they have other players there.



"We don't have to rush him that much to choose a club that he does not feel like choosing. When he wants to go, we will pray and wish him the best because he is one of us.”



Thomas Partey is back at Arsenal after the off-season where he is preparing for games in the pre-season.



Despite interest from Juventus and clubs in Saudi Arabia, Partey is likely to remain at Arsenal for next season.