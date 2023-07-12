0
Menu
Sports

Thomas Partey backed to be key for Arsenal next season despite new arrivals

Thomas Partey 5 Thomas Party, Ghana's midfielder

Wed, 12 Jul 2023 Source: footballghana.com

Black Stars defender Kasim Nuhu Adams has reacted to the transfer speculations around Thomas Partey.

According to him, his Black Stars teammate should not be rushed into making a decision to leave Arsenal in the midst of the many interests.

He believes that if Thomas Partey ends up staying at Arsenal, he will still be a key player for the team although the English Premier League outfit has signed new players.

"Sometimes you cannot advise someone to choose a club because if doesn't pan out well, you will be to blame.

"We will just stay back and let him choose if he wants to stay. If he wants to stay at Arsenal, I think it's a top club. They are going to play in the Champions League as well as other competitions so even though they have signed new players those players cannot play in all the games in the competitions," Kasim Adams told MX24 TV in an interview.

The defender continued, "For me, I believe in him. I know he is a good player. When he tunes his mind that he wants to play and train, he will play for sure even if they have other players there.

"We don't have to rush him that much to choose a club that he does not feel like choosing. When he wants to go, we will pray and wish him the best because he is one of us.”

Thomas Partey is back at Arsenal after the off-season where he is preparing for games in the pre-season.

Despite interest from Juventus and clubs in Saudi Arabia, Partey is likely to remain at Arsenal for next season.

Source: footballghana.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Court dismisses James Gyakye Quayson's stay of proceeding
Agric minister captured ‘threatening’ spokesperson of FSHS food suppliers
Stop that! – Ato Forson warns Bryan Acheampong over personal attacks
24-year-old Ghanaian man who shot mom, brother in US identified
Will election 2024 be about 'unending trend of pure propaganda as usual?' - Ex-CJ asks
Jail KT Hammond if he is found guilty - Quayson's lawyer to court
Secret recording exposes plot by NPP guru, senior police officials
KT Hammond hauled before court for contempt
Former Bank of Ghana Deputy Governor Millison Narh dies in U.S
GH¢600,000 was to be given to voters in Assin North - NPP Chairman confesses
Related Articles: