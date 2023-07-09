1
Thomas Partey begins pre-season with Arsenal

Thomas Partey 2023 Arsenal Pre Season.png Thomas Partey

Sun, 9 Jul 2023 Source: footballghana.com

Ghana midfielder, Thomas Partey has started pre-season with Arsenal ahead of the new Premier League campaign.

The 29-year-old who has been on vacation in his native country reported to the camp of the Gunners earlier today to begin pre-season.

Partey has been a regular at the heart of the midfield, featuring 40 times across the board last season but his form noticeably dipped during the Gunners' end-of-season plight.

And with the imminent arrival of Declan Rice, Partey might struggle to keep his place in the starting lineup.

Partey, who has two years left on his contract has been strongly linked with a move from the Gunners this summer.

Saudi Pro League clubs Al-Ahli, Al-Khaleej and Al-Nassr made an audacious offer for the midfielder but it has been turned down according to reports.

Manchester United and Juventus are also said to be interested in the services of the Ghana deputy captain.

Meanwhile, Partey was not involved in Arsenal's 1-1 draw against Watford in their first pre-season game.

Partey joined Arsenal from Atletico Madrid in 2020 and has gone on to make 99 appearances in all competitions, scoring five goals with four assists.

Arsenal are expected to continue their pre-season in the United States of America before they open their 2023/24 Premier League campaign with a home game against Nottingham Forest on August 12.

Source: footballghana.com
