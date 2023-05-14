Thomas Partey benched again as Arsenal name line up to face Brighton and Hove Albion

Arsenal midfielder, Thomas Partey

Black Stars midfielder, Thomas Partey has been named among the substitutes for Arsenal's game against Brighton and Hive Albion at the Emirates on May 14, 2023.

The Ghanaian has started the last three games from the *bench with his last start dating back to April 2023, when Arsenal lost 4-1 to Manchester City.



Partey has lost his place to Italian midfielder Jorginho. The former Chelsea man start alongside Martin Odegaard and Granit Xhaka for the game today.



The former Atletico Madrid man has played less than 20 minutes for Arsenal in their last two wins over Chelsea and Newcastle.



Thomas Partey had been stellar all season until when his consistent errors and poor showing in games were mentioned by fans as key factor in Arsenal drawing three games in a row. As a result, the Ghanaian has lost his position to Jorginho who joined Arsenal in the January transfer.



Below is Arsenal's line-up to face Brighton





LET'S GO GUNNERS!! ???? pic.twitter.com/F7xiFXExgc — Arsenal (@Arsenal) May 14, 2023

