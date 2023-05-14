5
Menu
Sports

Thomas Partey benched again as Arsenal name line up to face Brighton and Hove Albion

Thomas Partey 5 Arsenal midfielder, Thomas Partey

Sun, 14 May 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Black Stars midfielder, Thomas Partey has been named among the substitutes for Arsenal's game against Brighton and Hive Albion at the Emirates on May 14, 2023.

The Ghanaian has started the last three games from the *bench with his last start dating back to April 2023, when Arsenal lost 4-1 to Manchester City.

Partey has lost his place to Italian midfielder Jorginho. The former Chelsea man start alongside Martin Odegaard and Granit Xhaka for the game today.

The former Atletico Madrid man has played less than 20 minutes for Arsenal in their last two wins over Chelsea and Newcastle.

Thomas Partey had been stellar all season until when his consistent errors and poor showing in games were mentioned by fans as key factor in Arsenal drawing three games in a row. As a result, the Ghanaian has lost his position to Jorginho who joined Arsenal in the January transfer.

Below is Arsenal's line-up to face Brighton



EE/KPE
Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Sam George jabs Duffuor
Why Otumfuo had Asanteman flag on Charles III’s coronation flyer
WhatsApp exchange with Fifi Kwetey filed as exhibit in Duffuor injunction suit
19 candidates whose win is guaranteed in NDC primaries
80-year-old former education minister Dominic Fobih grabs 9th wife
80-year-old former education minister Dominic Fobih grabs 9th wife
Police bust two new suspects in 2019 murder of GPHA manager
The 'fight' between Zanetor Rawlings and Meredith Naakai Lamptey-Addy
Akufo-Addo, Kufuor attend Otumfuo's 73rd birthday bash in London
Help me resolve Bawku crisis as you did in Dagbon - Akufo-Addo 'begs' Otumfuo
Related Articles: