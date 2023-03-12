4
Thomas Partey breaks silence on comparison with Casemiro

Thomas Partey And Casemiro.png Thomas Partey (L) and Casemiro (R)

Sun, 12 Mar 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Arsenal midfielder, Thomas Partey has broken the silence on his comparison with Manchester United midfielder, Carlos Henrique Casemiro.

According to Partey, he is only focused on himself and how to work and improve his game to help Arsenal.

However, he expressed gratitude that some people have noticed the quality he has shown.

"Well, I think I have to concentrate on my work. I am really happy, at least, to be seen by some people. I think the most important thing is to at least help the team which is the mentality I have, Which is to work on myself," he said after Arsenal's 3-0 win over Fulham on Saturday, March 12, 2023.

There is an unending debate among football fans, particularly Arsenal and Manchester United fans regarding who is the better player between Partey Casemiro.

The comparison has seen other defensive midfielders also dragged into the conversation.

