Thomas Partey breaks silence on losing Arsenal starting position to Jorginho

Arsenal midfielder, Thomas Partey has said that he is not troubled by the competition with Jorginho, rather he is enjoying it.

Partey said he is delighted to see the Italian replicate what he exhibit in training in games.



“For me, it is something that always happened. I have always had competition, which is good for me. I enjoy it. I am really happy for him (Jorginho) because for a couple of weeks he was the best at training and then at the end you see that in the game," he told Standard Sports.



“I am really happy for him and also happy that every player is ready to step in, so nobody is able to sleep. I think it is good and I hope everyone in that position will be ready to step in when they have the chance.



“The purpose of the club is to create competition and that helps the club to grow more, and also pushes us to be able to give our best in the game.”

Thomas Partey had been stellar all season until April when his consistent errors and poor showing in games were mentioned by fans as key factor in Arsenal drawing three games in a row. As a result, the Ghanaian has lost his position to Jorginho who joined Arsenal in the January transfer.



Partey has started the last two games off the bench playing less than 30 minutes in both games. Arsenal won both games, beating Chelsea and Newcastle with Jorginho winning man-of-the-match against Newcastle.



